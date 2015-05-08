 Top
    Norway and Philippine diplomats die in helicopter crash

    The incident occurred in Pakistan

    Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/4 foreigners died as a result of a "Mi-17" helicopter crash in Pakistan.

    Report informs referring to Russian RIA Novosti, the representatives of the local army stated. "Three people were wounded. They are in critical condition", the police said.

    6 Pakistani citizens were on the board of helicopter. Diplomats from Norway and Philippine are also among the dead.

    Additional information on the incident was not provided.

    Totally, 11 people were on board of the helicopter.

