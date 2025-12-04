Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Norwagian FM calls for support to Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Other countries
    • 04 December, 2025
    • 14:50
    Norwagian FM calls for support to Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijan and Armenia are moving toward normalization and a final peace agreement, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said at the 32nd OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Vienna.

    According to Report, Eide stated that both countries are showing the will to move forward, find solutions, and implement the understandings reached in Washington. He stressed that the international community should not only welcome this progress but also support it.

    According to him, such support is essential for constructive advancement on an issue the OSCE has been engaged with for many years.

    Norveç XİN başçısı Azərbaycan və Ermənistan arasında sülh prosesinin dəstəklənməsinə çağırıb
    Глава МИД Норвегии призвал поддержать мирный процесс между Азербайджаном и Арменией

