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    North Korea"s Kim reelected as president of state affairs commission

    Other countries
    • 23 March, 2026
    • 11:23
    North Koreas Kim reelected as president of state affairs commission

    North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) re-elected the country's leader Kim Jong Un as president of the state affairs commission, state media reported Monday, Report informs via Anadolu.

    The reappointment was made at the SPA's first session Sunday, the first state affairs activity of its 15th term, the Korean Central News Agency reported.

    It marks Kim's third consecutive term as president of the commission since it was created in 2016 as the country's top policy guidance body.

    The meeting also elected Jo Yong-won, known as one of Kim's closest aides, as chairman of the SPA standing committee, the top parliamentary post, replacing Choe Ryong-hae.

    Premier Pak Thae-song retained his post, while former Premier Kim Tok-hun was appointed as first vice premier, a position newly created at the latest meeting.

    In the reshuffle, Jo was also appointed as vice chief of the state affairs commission, while Kim's powerful sister Kim Yo-jong was relieved of her post as a member of the commission.

    Sunday's meeting also discussed revisions to North Korea's constitution, measures to implement a five-year national development plan unveiled at the party congress and the state budget for 2026, KCNA said, without disclosing details.

    North Korea typically convenes a session of parliament following a party congress to legislate laws needed to implement decisions made at the congress.

    The ruling party congress was held last month.

    Kim Jong Un North Korea
    Kim Çen In yenidən KXDR-də Dövlət İşləri Şurasının Sədri seçilib
    Ким Чен Ын вновь назначен председателем государственных дел КНДР

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