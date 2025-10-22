Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    North Korea launches ballistic missiles

    Other countries
    22 October, 2025
    • 09:05
    North Korea launches ballistic missiles

    North Korea has fired several ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan, the Yonhap news agency said, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), Report informs.

    The current missile launch has been the first one since South Korean President Lee Jae Myung took office in early June.

    The JCS said it detected the launches from Junghwa in North Korea's southern North Hwanghae Province.

    "Our military has stepped up monitoring in preparation for (the possibility of) additional launches and is maintaining a steadfast readiness posture while sharing relevant information with the US and Japan," the JCS said in a release.

