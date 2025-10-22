North Korea launches ballistic missiles
Other countries
- 22 October, 2025
- 09:05
North Korea has fired several ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan, the Yonhap news agency said, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), Report informs.
The current missile launch has been the first one since South Korean President Lee Jae Myung took office in early June.
The JCS said it detected the launches from Junghwa in North Korea's southern North Hwanghae Province.
"Our military has stepped up monitoring in preparation for (the possibility of) additional launches and is maintaining a steadfast readiness posture while sharing relevant information with the US and Japan," the JCS said in a release.
Latest News
09:37
Queensland river, known for crocodiles, gets tick of approval for 2032 Olympic rowingInteresting
09:28
US President Donald Trump to visit JapanOther countries
09:26
EU allocated almost 178B euros to Ukraine since start of conflict — officialOther countries
09:22
Minister: Russia launched massive strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructureOther countries
09:17
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (22.10.2025)Finance
09:11
Video
Euronews: Azerbaijan strengthens ties with Vatican with restorations in Holy SeeForeign policy
09:09
Qarabag set to face Athletic Bilbao in Champions League clash todayFootball
09:05
North Korea launches ballistic missilesOther countries
08:57