Nobel laureate shreds U.S. greencard in anger over Trump victory

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ Nigeria's Nobel Prize-winning author Wole Soyinka has torn up his United States green card and renounced his American residency in protest at Donald Trump's U.S. election win. Report informs citing the BBC, Soyinka 82 for many years taught in the oldest American universities, members of the Ivy League.

At the Conference on Education, held in South Africa, writer said that he no longer feels at ease in the United States.

Nigerian writer won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1986 and became the first African writer who won the award.