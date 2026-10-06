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    New York Times to close soon, great day for America - Trump

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    • 06 October, 2026
    • 09:01
    New York Times to close soon, great day for America - Trump

    The New York Times (NYT) will be forced to close in the not-too-distant future, and that will be a great day for the United States, US President Donald Trump said, Report informs.

    "Third Rate Reporters, who I haven't spoken to in years, but who write about me constantly, never fact checking, or caring, about whether or not their story is true," Trump wrote on Truth Social, referring to the newspaper's employees. "Some day in the not-too-distant future The Times will be forced to close its dirty doors, and that will be a Great Day for America!" the US leader wrote.

    He criticized the newspaper for publishing what he called a photo "doctored by The Times" of Trump National Doral, his resort and hotel complex near Miami, Florida, which will host the Group of Twenty (G20) summit on December 14-15. "The Times is a CROOKED outfit that caters to Lunatics who want to see our Country fail. Its numbers are way down due to lack of credibility, and this posting is just a small sample of what I have had to put up with, each and every day, for many years!" the president concluded.

    Donald Trump The New York Times
    Tramp "The New York Times" qəzetinin bağlanacağını proqnozlaşdırır
    Трамп предрек скорое закрытие The New York Times
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

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