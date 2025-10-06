New Lithuanian PM arrives in Kyiv on first visit abroad
06 October, 2025
- 14:51
Lithuania's new Prime Minister, Inga Ruginiene, made her first foreign visit to Kyiv, Report informs.
Ruginiene, together with her Ukrainian counterpart Yulia Svyrydenko, honored the Ukrainians who died in the war with Russia near the Wall of Remembrance.
"There's nowhere I'd rather be for my first visit than in free and unbreakable Ukraine," the politician wrote on X.
