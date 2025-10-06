Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States

    New Lithuanian PM arrives in Kyiv on first visit abroad

    Other countries
    • 06 October, 2025
    • 14:51
    New Lithuanian PM arrives in Kyiv on first visit abroad

    Lithuania's new Prime Minister, Inga Ruginiene, made her first foreign visit to Kyiv, Report informs.

    Ruginiene, together with her Ukrainian counterpart Yulia Svyrydenko, honored the Ukrainians who died in the war with Russia near the Wall of Remembrance.

    "There's nowhere I'd rather be for my first visit than in free and unbreakable Ukraine," the politician wrote on X.

    Inga Ruginiene Lithuania Kyiv Yulia Svyrydenko Wall of Remembrance
    Litvanın yeni Baş naziri Kiyevdə səfərdədir
    Новый премьер Литвы прибыла в Киев с первым визитом

    Latest News

    16:04
    Photo

    Kyrgyz President Japarov arrives in Azerbaijan for OTS summit

    Foreign policy
    15:51

    MFA spox: Iran has no plans to enter talks with US

    Region
    15:36

    Dutch PM Dick Schoof arrives in Ukraine

    Region
    15:20

    Azerbaijan secures another bronze at 3rd CIS Games

    Individual sports
    15:09

    Erdogan: Türkiye's population may exceed 88M by 2030

    Region
    14:56

    ING revises its inflation forecast for Azerbaijan for 2025-2026

    Finance
    14:51

    New Lithuanian PM arrives in Kyiv on first visit abroad

    Other countries
    14:45

    One dead in Qinghai, hundreds evacuated as China's rescue in Everest area continues

    Other countries
    14:34

    Azerbaijani rowers finish III CIS Games with 4 medals

    Individual sports
    All News Feed