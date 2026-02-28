Tehran's embassy in Baku addresses Iranian citizens
Foreign policy
- 28 February, 2026
- 14:36
The Embassy of Iran in Azerbaijan has issued an appeal to its citizens residing in Azerbaijan.
According to Report, the statement emphasized that Iran has come under attack.
The embassy called on its nationals to remain calm and exercise restraint.
According to the statement, all structures of the embassy, including the consular section, continue to operate as usual.
