Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Tehran's embassy in Baku addresses Iranian citizens

    Foreign policy
    • 28 February, 2026
    • 14:36
    Tehran's embassy in Baku addresses Iranian citizens

    The Embassy of Iran in Azerbaijan has issued an appeal to its citizens residing in Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, the statement emphasized that Iran has come under attack.

    The embassy called on its nationals to remain calm and exercise restraint.

    According to the statement, all structures of the embassy, including the consular section, continue to operate as usual.

    Embassy of Iran in Azerbaijan statement Airstrikes on Iran
    İranın Bakıdakı səfirliyi Azərbaycandakı vətəndaşlarına müraciət edib
    Посольство Ирана в Баку обратилось к своим гражданам в Азербайджане

    Latest News

    14:36

    Tehran's embassy in Baku addresses Iranian citizens

    Foreign policy
    14:35

    No restrictions on cargo traffic at Iran-Azerbaijan border

    Infrastructure
    14:33

    One person killed in missile attack in the United Arab Emirates

    Other countries
    14:31

    All Israeli football championship matches postponed

    Football
    14:23

    Two killed, five injured in airstrikes in Iraq

    Other countries
    14:16

    Media: Explosions heard in Riyadh

    Other countries
    14:13

    Kallas: EU Aspides naval mission remains on high alert in Red Sea

    Other countries
    14:12

    Iran strikes four US military bases

    Region
    14:09

    Iran's Supreme National Security Council condemns US and Israeli air operation

    Region
    All News Feed