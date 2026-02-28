Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    No restrictions on cargo traffic at Iran-Azerbaijan border

    Infrastructure
    • 28 February, 2026
    • 14:35
    No restrictions on cargo traffic at Iran-Azerbaijan border

    There are no problems or restrictions regarding the passage of cargo transport vehicles across the Iran-Azerbaijan border, the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, told Report.

    The agency noted that it maintains regular contact with carriers and that the matter is under control.

    "If there are any changes, the public will be informed," the statement emphasized.

    Earlier reports said that Israel carried out a preemptive strike against Iran to eliminate threats against the country. A state of emergency was immediately declared across Israel.

    Due to developments in the Middle East, several countries in the region have closed their airspace for security reasons. Reports also indicated that the United States is participating in Israel's strikes on Iran.

