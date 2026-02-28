All Israeli football championship matches postponed

All matches scheduled for today in the Israeli football championship have been postponed.

According to Report, the league"s press service issued a statement to this effect.

The other two matches of the 25th round, which were scheduled to take place on March 1 and 2, will also be held on a different date.

Today the State of Israel carried out a preemptive strike against Iran in order to eliminate threats against the country. A state of emergency has been immediately declared throughout Israel.

Due to the developments in the Middle East, several countries in the region have closed their airspace for security reasons. Reports also note that the United States is participating in Israel"s strikes on Iran.