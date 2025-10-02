Netherlands to lead European drone wall project

The Netherlands, along with two other EU countries, will take a leading role in developing a European drone initiative-an anti-drone defense system, Prime Minister Dick Schoof told journalists in Copenhagen, Report informs.

He stated that the project is being implemented with the leadership of the Netherlands and in close cooperation with Ukraine, which already has significant experience in countering drones.

"Furthermore, the Netherlands plans to build its own drone production plant, also drawing on Ukraine's experience in this area," he said.

The initiative is seen as a key element in strengthening the defense of Europe and NATO.

The prime minister also commented on the situation surrounding the use of frozen Russian assets.

Responding to questions about the risks of retaliatory measures from Russia in the event of asset unfreezing for the provision of reparations loans to Ukraine, Schoof emphasized that these issues are currently being discussed, and to minimize both financial and technical risks, it is proposed to separate them within the cooperation between the EU and the G7.

"The connection between the EU and the G7 is absolutely crucial. Because this risk is not only relevant to the EU; it must also be addressed jointly with the G7," Schoof stated.