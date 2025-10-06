Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States
    Netherlands pledges €55M via World Bank for Ukraine recovery

    • 06 October, 2025
    • 17:26
    Netherlands pledges €55M via World Bank for Ukraine recovery

    The Netherlands will provide €55 million through the World Bank to support Ukraine's recovery and reforms, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof announced during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Report informs.

    Since 2022, the Netherlands has allocated €20.6 billion to aid Ukraine, including €13.6 billion in government assistance, Schoof said.

    "Together with our financial and legal contributions, this demonstrates the Netherlands' commitment to supporting Ukraine," he added. "In this spirit, we announce today that the Netherlands will contribute €55 million to the World Bank to help Ukraine cover recovery and reform costs."

    Niderland Ukraynaya 55 milyon avro ayıracaq
    Нидерланды выделят на поддержку Украины через Всемирный банк 55 млн евро

