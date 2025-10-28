Netherlands allocates 25M euros to support Ukraine's energy system
Other countries
- 28 October, 2025
- 20:10
Dutch Foreign Minister David van Wiel, who arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday for a visit, has announced the allocation of 25 million euros to support Ukraine's energy system, Report informs via Interfax Ukraine.
"I also informed my colleague Andriy Sybiha that we are doing more in the energy sector. Russia is deliberately attacking Ukraine's energy supply. The Netherlands is allocating €25 million for equipment, emergency repairs and gas purchases. We will not leave our friends to their fate," he said on X.
Latest News
21:04
Photo
Azerbaijan's Speaker meets with Pakistani Chairman of SenateMilli Majlis
20:44
Photo
Azerbaijan, Romania discuss interparliamentary relationsForeign policy
20:37
Georgian, Armenian parliamentarians mull Baku-Yerevan peace processRegion
20:27
At least 20 dead in Rio de Janeiro police operationOther countries
20:10
Netherlands allocates 25M euros to support Ukraine's energy systemOther countries
19:53
US military kills 14 in attacks on vessels in the Pacific, according to HegsethOther countries
19:44
President of Azerbaijan: Zangilan will become one of the most important transport hubsInfrastructure
19:43
President Ilham Aliyev: Today marks next stage of Great ReturnDomestic policy
19:40
Photo