Netherlands allocates 25M euros to support Ukraine's energy system

Dutch Foreign Minister David van Wiel, who arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday for a visit, has announced the allocation of 25 million euros to support Ukraine's energy system, Report informs via Interfax Ukraine.

"I also informed my colleague Andriy Sybiha that we are doing more in the energy sector. Russia is deliberately attacking Ukraine's energy supply. The Netherlands is allocating €25 million for equipment, emergency repairs and gas purchases. We will not leave our friends to their fate," he said on X.