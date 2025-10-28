Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Netherlands allocates 25M euros to support Ukraine's energy system

    Other countries
    • 28 October, 2025
    • 20:10
    Netherlands allocates 25M euros to support Ukraine's energy system

    Dutch Foreign Minister David van Wiel, who arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday for a visit, has announced the allocation of 25 million euros to support Ukraine's energy system, Report informs via Interfax Ukraine.

    "I also informed my colleague Andriy Sybiha that we are doing more in the energy sector. Russia is deliberately attacking Ukraine's energy supply. The Netherlands is allocating €25 million for equipment, emergency repairs and gas purchases. We will not leave our friends to their fate," he said on X.

    David van Wiel Ukraine Netherlands
    Niderland Ukraynaya 25 milyon avro ayıracaq
    Нидерланды выделят 25 млн евро на поддержку энергетики Украины

    Latest News

    21:04
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Speaker meets with Pakistani Chairman of Senate

    Milli Majlis
    20:44
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Romania discuss interparliamentary relations

    Foreign policy
    20:37

    Georgian, Armenian parliamentarians mull Baku-Yerevan peace process

    Region
    20:27

    At least 20 dead in Rio de Janeiro police operation

    Other countries
    20:10

    Netherlands allocates 25M euros to support Ukraine's energy system

    Other countries
    19:53

    US military kills 14 in attacks on vessels in the Pacific, according to Hegseth

    Other countries
    19:44

    President of Azerbaijan: Zangilan will become one of the most important transport hubs

    Infrastructure
    19:43

    President Ilham Aliyev: Today marks next stage of Great Return

    Domestic policy
    19:40
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev reviewed completed 104-apartment residential complex in Zangilan

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed