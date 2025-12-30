Milli Majlis adopts ban on e-cigarettes in final reading

The Milli Majlis has adopted in its final reading a bill banning the import, export, production, storage, wholesale and retail sale, and use of electronic cigarettes and their components.

According to Report, corresponding amendments have been made to the Law "On Tobacco and Tobacco Products."

The document notes that electronic cigarettes containing nicotine are included in the definition of tobacco products.

An electronic cigarette is defined as a product intended to deliver vapor containing nicotine or nicotine-free vapor into the human body through the respiratory tract, designed to be used with a device that has a mouthpiece or other components, including a cartridge and bottle, or without them. E-cigarette bottles can be single-use or reusable, and cartridges can be replaced in refillable bottles.

The draft clarifies that heated tobacco products will not be considered electronic cigarettes.

A heated tobacco product is defined as a product consisting of tobacco (tobacco blend) and non-tobacco components used in its production, intended to deliver nicotine-containing aerosol into the human body through the respiratory tract during heating, without combustion and without producing tobacco smoke.

Defining and clarifying these terms will allow for more precise classification and differentiation of tobacco products, including heated tobacco products and electronic cigarettes, in legal practice.

At the same time, corresponding amendments are being made to the Tax Code and the Law "On Advertising." These include the exclusion of "disposable electronic cigarettes" and "e-cigarette liquids" from the list of excise goods, eliminating related tax rates, and adapting advertising restrictions to the new definitions.

The amendments will take effect on April 1, 2026.