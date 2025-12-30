Parliament approves changes to demining rules in Shusha

Azerbaijan"s Milli Majlis has approved amendments regulating demining activities in the territory of Shusha.

According to Report, the proposed changes to the "Bill On Shusha City, the Cultural Capital of Azerbaijan" were discussed at today"s plenary session of parliament.

Under the amendments, if a monument is discovered during demining operations in Shusha, all work must be halted immediately and the relevant body designated by the executive authority must be informed. The decision on whether to resume operations will be made by that body.

The document also stipulates that demining activities in areas of historical or archaeological significance must be carried out with the participation of a representative of the relevant authority.

The draft law was prepared to regulate the areas, legal and organizational framework of demining activities in Azerbaijan, as well as the legal and social protection of demining personnel and assistance to mine victims.

The amendments align the legislation with the "Bill on Demining Activities" dated December 13, 2024.

Following discussions, the bill was put to a vote and adopted in its first reading.