Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijan intends to seek higher credit ratings despite upgrades

    Finance
    • 30 December, 2025
    • 13:21
    Azerbaijan intends to seek higher credit ratings despite upgrades

    Azerbaijan is not satisfied with its current standing at international credit rating agencies, Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said.

    Speaking to Report, Babayev noted that global rating agencies have highly rated the country's prudent fiscal policy, efforts to reduce dependence on oil, and the growth of foreign exchange reserves to $84 billion.

    "Fitch has assigned Azerbaijan an investment-grade rating with a ‘Stable' outlook, while Moody's has given an investment-grade rating with a ‘Positive' outlook," he said. "We believe these are clear indicators of Azerbaijan's financial resilience, strong fiscal position, and monetary stability."

    However, Babayev stressed that the government aims higher. According to him, Azerbaijan's currency buffers, overall financial health, rising non-oil revenues, and socio-economic stability justify stronger ratings.

    He added that the country will continue working closely with international rating agencies to achieve better indicators in the future.

    Azerbaijan Sahil Babayev global rating agencies Moody's Fitch
    Maliyyə naziri: "Beynəlxalq reytinq agentliklərinin indiki mövqeyi ilə kifayətlənmirik"
    Бабаев: Азербайджан намерен добиваться повышения оценки международных рейтинговых агентств

    Latest News

    13:52

    Milli Majlis adopts appeal on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day

    Milli Majlis
    13:45

    Parliament approves changes to demining rules in Shusha

    Milli Majlis
    13:42

    Emergency signal from Azerbaijani and Turkish tankers detected off Istanbul coast

    Foreign policy
    13:30

    Milli Majlis congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day

    Milli Majlis
    13:21

    Azerbaijan intends to seek higher credit ratings despite upgrades

    Finance
    13:12

    Egyptian Ambassador: There is great potential for cooperation between our countries - INTERVIEW

    Foreign policy
    13:09

    Azerbaijan's Finance Minister: Risks over oil and gas prices always exist

    Finance
    12:57

    Milli Majlis adopts ban on e-cigarettes in final reading

    Milli Majlis
    12:39

    Milli Majlis ratifies Azerbaijan–Uganda visa-free deal for diplomatic, service passport holders

    Milli Majlis
    All News Feed