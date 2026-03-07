Azerbaijani FM leaves for working visit to Türkiye

Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Foreign policy
    • 07 March, 2026
    • 09:08
    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has departed for a working visit to Istanbul, Türkiye, Report informs referring to the ministry.

    As part of the visit, the foreign minister is scheduled to attend and speak at an informal meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

    A number of high-level bilateral meetings with Jeyhun Bayramov are also planned.

    Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov Turkiye Organization of Turkic States
    Ceyhun Bayramov Türkiyəyə işgüzar səfərə gedib
    Джейхун Байрамов отправился с рабочим визитом в Турцию

