Azerbaijani FM leaves for working visit to Türkiye
Foreign policy
- 07 March, 2026
- 09:08
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has departed for a working visit to Istanbul, Türkiye, Report informs referring to the ministry.
As part of the visit, the foreign minister is scheduled to attend and speak at an informal meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).
A number of high-level bilateral meetings with Jeyhun Bayramov are also planned.
