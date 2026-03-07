Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    • 07 March, 2026
    • 09:13
    There are various theories regarding the drone attack on Nakhchivan, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mojtaba Damirchilou said in an interview with Baku TV, Report informs.

    "Iran and Azerbaijan should address this issue, clarify the details, and resolve the situation," the diplomat said.

    He called the emergence of such problems between the two countries unacceptable.

    "I am also concerned, as I visited Nakhchivan 30 years ago. I know about the difficulties Azerbaijan faces in communicating with Nakhchivan. I have seen the difficulties the residents of Nakhchivan face," the ambassador said.

    Following these remarks, a Baku TV journalist recalled that a blockade has once again been imposed around Nakhchivan.

    The ambassador stated that he was aware of this and emphasized that Iran has not shown any hostility toward Nakhchivan over the past 30 years. Responding to a question about possible punishment for those responsible if Iran mistakenly struck Nakhchivan, the diplomat reiterated that Iran had officially denied the attack.

    "Therefore, it is necessary to work with both sides: we need the information you have, and you need the information we have. Based on this, appropriate decisions will be made," he noted.

    Baku TV Editor-in-Chief Turan Ibrahimov, in turn, reminded the ambassador of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's speech at the Security Council meeting and expressed hope that after a full investigation, Iran will apologize and punish those responsible.

    İranın səfiri: Naxçıvana PUA hücumu ilə bağlı ikitərəfli iş aparılmalıdır
    Моджтаба Демирчилу: Существуют различные версии относительно атаки беспилотников на Нахчыван

