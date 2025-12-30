Milli Majlis congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day
Milli Majlis
- 30 December, 2025
- 13:30
The Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan has sent congratulatory letters to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year.
According to Report, Speaker of the parliament Sahiba Gafarova made the proposal during the final plenary session of parliament's autumn sitting.
The speaker noted that tomorrow the Azerbaijani people will celebrate the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day, followed by the New Year.
She suggested that congratulatory letters be addressed to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva on behalf of the Milli Majlis.
Her proposal was met with applause.
Latest News
13:52
Milli Majlis adopts appeal on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity DayMilli Majlis
13:45
Parliament approves changes to demining rules in ShushaMilli Majlis
13:42
Emergency signal from Azerbaijani and Turkish tankers detected off Istanbul coastForeign policy
13:30
Milli Majlis congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity DayMilli Majlis
13:21
Azerbaijan intends to seek higher credit ratings despite upgradesFinance
13:12
Egyptian Ambassador: There is great potential for cooperation between our countries - INTERVIEWForeign policy
13:09
Azerbaijan's Finance Minister: Risks over oil and gas prices always existFinance
12:57
Milli Majlis adopts ban on e-cigarettes in final readingMilli Majlis
12:39