Milli Majlis congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day

The Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan has sent congratulatory letters to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year.

According to Report, Speaker of the parliament Sahiba Gafarova made the proposal during the final plenary session of parliament's autumn sitting.

The speaker noted that tomorrow the Azerbaijani people will celebrate the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day, followed by the New Year.

She suggested that congratulatory letters be addressed to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva on behalf of the Milli Majlis.

Her proposal was met with applause.