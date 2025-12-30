Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Milli Majlis congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day

    Milli Majlis
    • 30 December, 2025
    • 13:30
    Milli Majlis congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day

    The Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan has sent congratulatory letters to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year.

    According to Report, Speaker of the parliament Sahiba Gafarova made the proposal during the final plenary session of parliament's autumn sitting.

    The speaker noted that tomorrow the Azerbaijani people will celebrate the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day, followed by the New Year.

    She suggested that congratulatory letters be addressed to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva on behalf of the Milli Majlis.

    Her proposal was met with applause.

    Milli Majlis President Ilham Aliyev Mehriban Aliyeva World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day. Sahiba Gafarova
    MM Dünya Azərbaycanlılarının Həmrəyliyi Günü münasibətilə İlham Əliyevi təbrik edib
    Милли Меджлис поздравил Ильхама Алиева с Днем солидарности азербайджанцев мира

    Latest News

    13:52

    Milli Majlis adopts appeal on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day

    Milli Majlis
    13:45

    Parliament approves changes to demining rules in Shusha

    Milli Majlis
    13:42

    Emergency signal from Azerbaijani and Turkish tankers detected off Istanbul coast

    Foreign policy
    13:30

    Milli Majlis congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day

    Milli Majlis
    13:21

    Azerbaijan intends to seek higher credit ratings despite upgrades

    Finance
    13:12

    Egyptian Ambassador: There is great potential for cooperation between our countries - INTERVIEW

    Foreign policy
    13:09

    Azerbaijan's Finance Minister: Risks over oil and gas prices always exist

    Finance
    12:57

    Milli Majlis adopts ban on e-cigarettes in final reading

    Milli Majlis
    12:39

    Milli Majlis ratifies Azerbaijan–Uganda visa-free deal for diplomatic, service passport holders

    Milli Majlis
    All News Feed