Netanyahu says Israel dropped 153 tonnes of bombs on Gaza

    • 20 October, 2025
    • 19:25
    Israeli forces dropped 153 tonnes (337,307 pounds) of bombs on targets in Gaza in response to what it said was a ceasefire breach by the Palestinian group Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told parliament Monday, Report informs via AFP.

    "One of our hands holds a weapon, the other hand is stretched out for peace," Netanyahu told members of the Knesset. "You make peace with the strong, not the weak. Today Israel is stronger than ever before."

    Israel said Sunday that it had launched a wave of air strikes against targets in Gaza after two of its soldiers were killed in an attack by Hamas. The Palestinian group denied any knowledge of the attack.

    Netanyahu: İsrail Qəzzaya 153 ton bomba atıb
    Нетаньяху: Израиль сбросил на Газу 153 тонны бомб

