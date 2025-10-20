Netanyahu says Israel dropped 153 tonnes of bombs on Gaza
Other countries
- 20 October, 2025
- 19:25
Israeli forces dropped 153 tonnes (337,307 pounds) of bombs on targets in Gaza in response to what it said was a ceasefire breach by the Palestinian group Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told parliament Monday, Report informs via AFP.
"One of our hands holds a weapon, the other hand is stretched out for peace," Netanyahu told members of the Knesset. "You make peace with the strong, not the weak. Today Israel is stronger than ever before."
Israel said Sunday that it had launched a wave of air strikes against targets in Gaza after two of its soldiers were killed in an attack by Hamas. The Palestinian group denied any knowledge of the attack.
Latest News
20:52
Armenia, Moldova discuss European integrationOther countries
20:43
Juventus hand new contract extension to RuganiFootball
20:23
Turkish, Greek FMs convene in LuxembourgRegion
20:08
Photo
Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center strengthens co-op with leading UN agenciesForeign policy
19:57
Kaja Kallas: Kremlin will only enter talks with Ukraine if it faces defeatOther countries
19:35
Photo
Cargo shipment via Azerbaijan's railways along Middle Corridor up 6%Infrastructure
19:25
Netanyahu says Israel dropped 153 tonnes of bombs on GazaOther countries
19:18
Photo
Khalaf Khalafov meets with Iranian Foreign MinisterForeign policy
19:04
Photo