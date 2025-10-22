Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    Netanyahu"s office says there will be no Turkish troops deployed in Gaza

    Other countries
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 18:42
    Netanyahus office says there will be no Turkish troops deployed in Gaza

    There will be no Turkish troops in Gaza, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office insists after reports emerge of a disagreement on the issue during yesterday's meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad, Report informs, citing The Times of Israel.

    "There is no disagreement," the Prime Minister's Office told The Times of Israel. "There will be no Turkish involvement."

    Sky News Arabia wrote that in the meeting Netanyahu rejected Turkish participation in a potential peacekeeping force in the Gaza Strip, citing a Palestinian source.

    He also "completely rejected" Palestinian Authority security forces trained by Egypt and Jordan in Gaza, the source told the UK-Emirati outlet.

    "Netanyahu insists that the second-phase conditions be implemented first, namely the disarmament of Hamas and its relinquishment of control over Gaza, before any discussion of local administration or security forces operating in Gaza," says the Palestinian source.

    İsrail Qəzzada sülhməramlı missiyada Türkiyənin iştirakına qarşı çıxıb
    Израиль выступил против участия Турции в миротворческой миссии в Газе

