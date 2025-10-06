Netanyahu's office confirms another round of Gaza talks in Sharm El Sheikh

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has confirmed that another round of talks on Gaza will take place in Egypt's Sharm El Sheikh on October 6, Report informs via TASS.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu has instructed the Israeli delegation, headed by Minister Ron Dermer, to depart. The delegation will depart as early as tomorrow for the negotiations, which are to be held in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt," it said.

The Egyptian foreign ministry said on October 4 that a new round of indirect talks between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas will be held in Egypt on October 6.

The Egyptian television channel Al-Qahera Al-Ikhbariya said on the same day that the talks would be held in Cairo while the Al Hadath television channel suggested that the venue will be Sharm El Sheikh.