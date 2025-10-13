Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Netanyahu accepts invite from Sisi to join today's summit in Egypt

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has just spoken by phone with Egyptian President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi, as US President Donald Trump listens in, Channel 12 news says.

    In the call, apparently brokered by Trump at the Knesset, Netanyahu accepted an invitation by the Egyptian leader to join the international summit on Trump's Gaza peace plan in Sharm El-Sheikh today, according to the update, Report informs referring to The Times of Israel.

    Sisi has avoided speaking to Netanyahu throughout the war, and did not initially invite the prime minister to today's summit.

    Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas will also be among the 30 world leaders at the summit, along with the leaders of Qatar and Indonesia.

    Netanyahu has refused to endorse a role for the PA in post-war Gaza, while Trump has not ruled it out.

    Channel 12 also says, without citing a source, that preparations are underway for a possible visit to Israel tomorrow by Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto.

    Netanyahunun ofisi onun Misirdəki sammitdə iştirakını təkzib edib - YENİLƏNİB
    В канцелярии Нетаньяху опровергли его участие в саммите в Египте - ОБНОВЛЕНО

