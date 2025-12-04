Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    NATO to continue support for Ukraine, Rutte says

    Other countries
    • 04 December, 2025
    • 09:55
    NATO to continue support for Ukraine, Rutte says

    NATO member states, including Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, and Poland, are allocating additional funds to support Ukraine under the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL). More than two-thirds of alliance members have joined the program, according to Report.

    "Australia and New Zealand [not NATO members - ed.] will also contribute to PURL – they are the first partner countries to join the program. This means that allies and partners have already allocated more than $4 billion under PURL, and this allows us to expect $5 billion for the entire year," NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said at a press conference following the meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

    He called on all countries to accelerate the fulfillment of their commitments by 2026.

    "Through PURL, funded by NATO members, Ukraine receives critically important weapons, including air defense systems to hold the front line and protect the population. Ukraine is demonstrating incredible resilience. Putin believes he can gain time until aid stops, but that will not happen," Rutte noted.

    NATO Mark Rutte PURL initiative Ukraine
    NATO Ukraynaya dəstəyini davam etdirəcək
    НАТО продолжит поддерживать Украину

    Latest News

    10:06

    Macron proposes moratorium on attacks on Ukraine's power grid for winter

    Other countries
    10:04

    Azeri Light crude edges higher on global market

    Energy
    09:55

    NATO to continue support for Ukraine, Rutte says

    Other countries
    09:47
    Photo

    Bayramov, Fidan mull prospects for implementing regional initiatives - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    09:40

    Baku Metro carries over 20 million passengers in November

    Infrastructure
    09:32

    CBA currency exchange rates (04.12.2025)

    Finance
    09:26

    Four people killed in deadly road accident in Türkiye

    Region
    09:20

    Trump only person who can break Russia-Ukraine deadlock, says NATO leader

    Other countries
    09:12

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (04.12.2025)

    Finance
    All News Feed