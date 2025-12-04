NATO to continue support for Ukraine, Rutte says

NATO member states, including Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, and Poland, are allocating additional funds to support Ukraine under the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL). More than two-thirds of alliance members have joined the program, according to Report.

"Australia and New Zealand [not NATO members - ed.] will also contribute to PURL – they are the first partner countries to join the program. This means that allies and partners have already allocated more than $4 billion under PURL, and this allows us to expect $5 billion for the entire year," NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said at a press conference following the meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

He called on all countries to accelerate the fulfillment of their commitments by 2026.

"Through PURL, funded by NATO members, Ukraine receives critically important weapons, including air defense systems to hold the front line and protect the population. Ukraine is demonstrating incredible resilience. Putin believes he can gain time until aid stops, but that will not happen," Rutte noted.