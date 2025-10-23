Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League
    NATO Secretary General to attend Coalition of the Willing meeting in UK

    Other countries
    • 23 October, 2025
    • 20:36
    NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will travel to London on October 24, Report informs.

    The alliance's press service noted that Rutte will participate in the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, which will be jointly organized by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron.

    NATO Baş katibi sabah Böyük Britaniyaya səfər edəcək
    Генсек НАТО завтра отправится в Великобританию

