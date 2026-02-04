NATO"s European command starts planning Arctic Sentry operation

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    04 February, 2026
    • 08:43
    NATO"S Allied Command Operations (ACO) in Europe, based in Belgium's Mons, has started to plan the Arctic Sentry operation in Greenland, Germany's Der Spiegel journal wrote, Report informs.

    According to the article, the US commander, Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, has given instructions to start concrete military planning of the mission, named Arctic Sentry. Next week, NATO defense ministers may meet in Brussels to discuss the initial draft of the operative plan.

    Colonel Martin O'Donnell, a spokesperson for the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, confirmed the information.

    At present, the planning is underway for enhancing NATO's 'vigilance activity.' He declined to provide more details because the planning has only just begun.

    Apparently, some sort of an initial draft has already been prepared, Der Spiegel said. It envisages regular maneuvers of NATO warships, better airspace control by the alliance's fighter jets, and a temporary deployment of small land forces in Greenland for exercises.

