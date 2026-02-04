Musk describes search at X office in France as political attack

The search conducted in the Paris office of the X social network is a political attack, its owner, Elon Musk, said, Report informs.

"This is a political attack," the billionaire wrote on X, commenting on reports that French law enforcers raided the company's Paris office.

Earlier, French offices of Elon Musk's social media platform X were raided by Paris prosecutors, Europol, and a cybercrime unit. According to AFP, the investigation against the social network was launched in January 2025, following complaints about the work of its algorithms and its integrated Grok chatbot, which allegedly generated explicit materials and denied the Holocaust.