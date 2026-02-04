Musk describes search at X office in France as political attack
Other countries
- 04 February, 2026
- 08:34
The search conducted in the Paris office of the X social network is a political attack, its owner, Elon Musk, said, Report informs.
"This is a political attack," the billionaire wrote on X, commenting on reports that French law enforcers raided the company's Paris office.
Earlier, French offices of Elon Musk's social media platform X were raided by Paris prosecutors, Europol, and a cybercrime unit. According to AFP, the investigation against the social network was launched in January 2025, following complaints about the work of its algorithms and its integrated Grok chatbot, which allegedly generated explicit materials and denied the Holocaust.
Latest News
09:23
Photo
Azerbaijan, Serbia hold multilateral political consultationsForeign policy
09:19
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (04.02.2026)Finance
09:17
Video
Abu Dhabi hosting expanded-format meeting between Ilham Aliyev and Nikol PashinyanForeign policy
09:06
Photo
Leyla Aliyeva attends Human Fraternity Majlis event in Abu DhabiForeign policy
08:56
Overall grain production in Azerbaijan up 3% last yearAIC
08:50
Estonian authorities detain commercial vessel with Russian sailorsOther countries
08:43
NATO"s European command starts planning Arctic Sentry operationOther countries
08:34
Musk describes search at X office in France as political attackOther countries
08:25