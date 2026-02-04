Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day

    Musk describes search at X office in France as political attack

    Other countries
    • 04 February, 2026
    • 08:34
    Musk describes search at X office in France as political attack

    The search conducted in the Paris office of the X social network is a political attack, its owner, Elon Musk, said, Report informs.

    "This is a political attack," the billionaire wrote on X, commenting on reports that French law enforcers raided the company's Paris office.

    Earlier, French offices of Elon Musk's social media platform X were raided by Paris prosecutors, Europol, and a cybercrime unit. According to AFP, the investigation against the social network was launched in January 2025, following complaints about the work of its algorithms and its integrated Grok chatbot, which allegedly generated explicit materials and denied the Holocaust.

    Elon Musk France X social media
    İlon Mask "X"in Parisdəki ofisində aparılan axtarışı siyasi hücum adlandırıb
    Илон Маск назвал обыск в офисе X во Франции политической атакой

    Latest News

    09:23
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Serbia hold multilateral political consultations

    Foreign policy
    09:19

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (04.02.2026)

    Finance
    09:17
    Video

    Abu Dhabi hosting expanded-format meeting between Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan

    Foreign policy
    09:06
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva attends Human Fraternity Majlis event in Abu Dhabi

    Foreign policy
    08:56

    Overall grain production in Azerbaijan up 3% last year

    AIC
    08:50

    Estonian authorities detain commercial vessel with Russian sailors

    Other countries
    08:43

    NATO"s European command starts planning Arctic Sentry operation

    Other countries
    08:34

    Musk describes search at X office in France as political attack

    Other countries
    08:25

    US may slap Algeria with sanctions for purchasing Russian fighter jets — diplomat

    Other countries
    All News Feed