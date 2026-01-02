Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    More than twenty survivors in Crans-Montana fire had severe burns

    Other countries
    • 02 January, 2026
    • 12:15
    More than twenty survivors in Crans-Montana fire had severe burns

    More than twenty people injured in fire in the bar at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana and undergoing treatment in the Lausanne university clinic had burns at more than 60% of the body surface, Medical Director at the Morges Hospital Wassim Raffoul said on the air with RTS television, Report informs.

    The university clinic, to which severe patients were transferred from the Morges Hospital, "received about 13 adults and eight underage people with burns at more than 60% of the body surface," he said.

    The case in point is "very severe injuries" requiring treatment over a long period, Raffoul added.

    The fire occurred at night of January 1 in Le Constellation bar at the popular alpine ski resort Crans-Montana. Police authorities confirmed about 40 people died and 115 were injured.

    Crans-Montana Switzerland ski resort
    Kran-Montanadakı yanğından sağ çıxanların əksəriyyətinin bədəninin 60%-dən çoxu yanıb
    Свыше 20 выживших при пожаре в Кран-Монтане получили ожоги более 60% тела

    Latest News

    13:36

    Switzerland to hold five days of mourning after 40 killed in resort fire

    Other countries
    13:15

    'Three killed' in attack on informal miners in Peru

    Other countries
    12:56

    Trump says he takes more aspirin than recommended but his ‘health is perfect'

    Other countries
    12:33

    ‘Locked and loaded': Trump threatens intervention if Iran kills peaceful protesters

    Other countries
    12:15

    More than twenty survivors in Crans-Montana fire had severe burns

    Other countries
    11:52

    Ukraine, Moldova enter EU's single mobile roaming zone

    Other countries
    11:35

    Hikmat Hajiyev: 'We have full support of Trump administration'

    Foreign policy
    11:31

    Photos, videos point to firework sparkers as cause of fire in Crans-Montana

    Other countries
    11:05

    Venezuela ready to discuss fight against drug trade, investments with US — Maduro

    Other countries
    All News Feed