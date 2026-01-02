More than twenty survivors in Crans-Montana fire had severe burns

More than twenty people injured in fire in the bar at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana and undergoing treatment in the Lausanne university clinic had burns at more than 60% of the body surface, Medical Director at the Morges Hospital Wassim Raffoul said on the air with RTS television, Report informs.

The university clinic, to which severe patients were transferred from the Morges Hospital, "received about 13 adults and eight underage people with burns at more than 60% of the body surface," he said.

The case in point is "very severe injuries" requiring treatment over a long period, Raffoul added.

The fire occurred at night of January 1 in Le Constellation bar at the popular alpine ski resort Crans-Montana. Police authorities confirmed about 40 people died and 115 were injured.