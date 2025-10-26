More than 100 investigators take part in Louvre theft case — prosecutor

More than one hundred investigators are being involved in the Louvre Museum theft case, Prosecutor of Paris Laure Beccuau said in an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper, Report informs.

"There were about sixty of them, and now there are more than one hundred. Compared to an ordinary investigation, resources were increased by ten times," Beccuau said. Investigators will work on this case for "as long as it will be required," she noted. Furthermore, one judge of the special interregional court (JIRS) is dealing all day long exclusively with consideration of inquiries of the office of prosecutor and investigators in the case, she noted.

More than 150 samples of DNA, fingerprints and other materials were gathered on the scene, the prosecutor said. Investigators also continue studying footage from witnesses and from surveillance cameras along the route of criminals, she said.

The lift truck used for the theft was hijacked in the Louvres Commune, the prosecutor added.