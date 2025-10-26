Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    More than 100 investigators take part in Louvre theft case — prosecutor

    Other countries
    • 26 October, 2025
    • 16:30
    More than 100 investigators take part in Louvre theft case — prosecutor

    More than one hundred investigators are being involved in the Louvre Museum theft case, Prosecutor of Paris Laure Beccuau said in an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper, Report informs.

    "There were about sixty of them, and now there are more than one hundred. Compared to an ordinary investigation, resources were increased by ten times," Beccuau said. Investigators will work on this case for "as long as it will be required," she noted. Furthermore, one judge of the special interregional court (JIRS) is dealing all day long exclusively with consideration of inquiries of the office of prosecutor and investigators in the case, she noted.

    More than 150 samples of DNA, fingerprints and other materials were gathered on the scene, the prosecutor said. Investigators also continue studying footage from witnesses and from surveillance cameras along the route of criminals, she said.

    The lift truck used for the theft was hijacked in the Louvres Commune, the prosecutor added.

    investigation Louvre theft
    Luvrdakı soyğunu yüzdən çox müstəntiq araşdırır
    Ограбление Лувра расследуют более сотни следователей

    Latest News

    16:50

    Measures to be taken against Hamas if bodies of hostages not returned — Trump

    Other countries
    16:30

    More than 100 investigators take part in Louvre theft case — prosecutor

    Other countries
    16:12

    Ruling party comments on PKK's decision to completely leave Türkiye

    Region
    15:53

    Pallister's 800m free leads world record rush at Toronto World Cup

    Individual sports
    15:35

    2 missing after bulk carrier sinks in south China

    Other countries
    15:11

    Trump wants to transform the US Navy into ‘Golden Fleet' — WSJ

    Other countries
    14:49

    Two men arrested after Louvre jewel heist

    Other
    14:28

    1 dead, 6 injured in shooting during homecoming at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania

    Other countries
    14:07

    Russian Railways to organize transit of goods from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan

    Region
    All News Feed