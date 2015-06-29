Montenegro may join NATO in late 2015

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ “Montenegro is an ideal candidate,” the source told the Moscow-based Kommersant newspaper, adding that no other country had any real chances of joining the Western defense alliance any time soon.

Report informs citing the newspaper, which also quoted a government source in Podgorica as saying that Montenegro was the only non-NATO country in the Adriatic and that NATO membership was the only way to ensure the country’s security.

It also means that foreign investors will feel safe investing their money in the country.

According to the newspaper, the Montenegrins expected an invitation to join in during the NATO summit in Cardiff in September 2014, but eventually decided to bring the matter up at the meeting of NATO foreign ministers in December 2015, without waiting for the next NATO summit in Warsaw in July 2016.