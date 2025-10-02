Montenegro intends to use EPC summit to accelerate its EU accession process

The European Political Community (EPC) summit, taking place in Copenhagen, Denmark, is a "particularly excellent platform" for countries not yet members of the EU, Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajic said upon his arrival at the summit, Report informs referring to foreign media.

He noted that he will use the EPC summit to convey to European leaders his country's aspirations to become the EU's 28th member by 2028.

"We are a candidate country, and I believe this is another excellent opportunity for me and my country to reiterate our strong desire to become the EU's 28th member by 2028," Spajic said.

The prime minister added that he wants to urge EU leaders to begin preparing Montenegro's accession treaty.

"Montenegro began negotiations back in 2012, so the talks have been ongoing for almost 15 years. We are a small country, we are a NATO member, and we fully align our foreign policy with EU policy. We already use the euro, and we are the most institutionally developed candidate country," he added.