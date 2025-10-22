Minister: Russia launched massive strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure
Other countries
- 22 October, 2025
- 09:22
Ukraine's energy infrastructure came under massive, combined Russian attacks overnight, Ukrainian Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk wrote on social media, Report informs.
"The enemy struck the country's energy infrastructure all night. The massive attack continues," she emphasized.
The minister noted that as soon as security conditions permit, energy officials will begin assessing the impact of the attack and carrying out restoration work.
