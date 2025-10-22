Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League

    Minister: Russia launched massive strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure

    Other countries
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 09:22
    Minister: Russia launched massive strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure

    Ukraine's energy infrastructure came under massive, combined Russian attacks overnight, Ukrainian Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk wrote on social media, Report informs.

    "The enemy struck the country's energy infrastructure all night. The massive attack continues," she emphasized.

    The minister noted that as soon as security conditions permit, energy officials will begin assessing the impact of the attack and carrying out restoration work.

    Russia Ukraine attack
    Ukraynalı nazir: Rusiya enerji infrastrukturumuza kütləvi zərbələr endirib
    Светлана Гринчук: Россия нанесла массированные удары по энергоинфраструктуре Украины

    Latest News

    09:37

    Queensland river, known for crocodiles, gets tick of approval for 2032 Olympic rowing

    Interesting
    09:28

    US President Donald Trump to visit Japan

    Other countries
    09:26

    EU allocated almost 178B euros to Ukraine since start of conflict — official

    Other countries
    09:22

    Minister: Russia launched massive strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure

    Other countries
    09:17

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (22.10.2025)

    Finance
    09:11
    Video

    Euronews: Azerbaijan strengthens ties with Vatican with restorations in Holy See

    Foreign policy
    09:09

    Qarabag set to face Athletic Bilbao in Champions League clash today

    Football
    09:05

    North Korea launches ballistic missiles

    Other countries
    08:57

    Another group of int'l travelers begins their trip to Azerbaijan's Karabakh

    Karabakh
    All News Feed