Military in Guinea-Bissau establish supreme command to govern country

Soldiers who seized power in Guinea-Bissau as a result of a coup d'etat have established a High Military Command for the Restoration of Order to serve as the supreme governing body of the country, Brigadier General Denis N'Canha said in a speech on national television, Report informs via TASS.

According to him, the command will rule the country until further notice.

It has not yet been announced who will head this governing body.

The military has already suspended the activities of all civilian institutions, closed Guinea-Bissau's external borders, imposed a nighttime curfew, suspended the activities of the media, and stopped counting votes in the presidential and parliamentary elections held on November 23.

The election commission had planned to announce the results on November 28.