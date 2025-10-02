Mette Frederiksen: 'This is not first time in history Europe has faced threats from Russia'

Today, Europe faces one very serious challenge: ensuring its security, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said opening the discussions at the opening plenary session of the 7th European Political Community Summit, Report informs.

"The summit brought together around 50 leaders from across Europe, representing different countries with their own interests and visions for the future. For some, the threat from Russia is obvious and immediate, while for others, it seems distant," Frederiksen said, adding that naivety no longer has a place in European politics.

"The war has never been just about Ukraine. It's about Europe. About all our peoples, all our citizens, our values, and our freedom," Frederiksen noted.

According to her, history, from the expansion of the Russian Empire to Soviet tanks crossing several borders during the Cold War, and recent history, tells the same story.

"Russia is now transforming itself into a war economy, using every opportunity to intimidate, threaten, and divide us. Unfortunately, with the support of China, with soldiers from North Korea, and drones from Iran," the Danish prime minister stated. "And the imperial fever dreams of Vladimir Putin and Russia stop in Ukraine," she noted. "And therefore, peace with Russia can only be achieved through force," the prime minister added.

"The war is a Russian failure, primarily thanks to you, Volodymyr," she said, addressing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Dear Volodymyr, for almost four years, you and your compatriots have been defending Ukraine from ruthless, full-scale Russian aggression. You have fought with remarkable determination. And right now, you are fighting for European security, deterring Putin and protecting all Europeans," the prime minister noted.

She also touched on border security, noting the need to take tough measures regarding migration.

"Uncontrolled migration is changing our societies. Our citizens are paying a price for those who can enter and remain in our countries," she said.