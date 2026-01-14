Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Metsola calls for stronger sanctions against 'those sustaining the Iranian regime'

    • 14 January, 2026
    • 19:31
    Metsola calls for stronger sanctions against 'those sustaining the Iranian regime'

    President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola has called for "stronger sanctions against those sustaining the Iranian regime through violence, killings and repression," amid nationwide protests in Iran, Report informs.

    "It's time for Europe to act decisively. It's time for stronger sanctions against those sustaining the Iranian regime through violence, killings and repression. It's time for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to finally be designated as a terrorist organisation. It's time for freedom in Iran," Metsola wrote on X.

    Avroparlamentin sədri İran hakimiyyətini dəstəkləyənlərə qarşı sanksiya çağırışı edib
    Метсола призвала к жестким санкциям против поддерживающих иранский режим

