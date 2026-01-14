Metsola calls for stronger sanctions against 'those sustaining the Iranian regime'

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola has called for "stronger sanctions against those sustaining the Iranian regime through violence, killings and repression," amid nationwide protests in Iran, Report informs.

"It's time for Europe to act decisively. It's time for stronger sanctions against those sustaining the Iranian regime through violence, killings and repression. It's time for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to finally be designated as a terrorist organisation. It's time for freedom in Iran," Metsola wrote on X.