Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January

    Air passenger traffic in Azerbaijan rises by 3%

    Infrastructure
    • 19 January, 2026
    • 17:18
    Air passenger traffic in Azerbaijan rises by 3%

    A total of 4.16 million passengers were carried by air last year in Azerbaijan, the State Statistics Committee said, as cited by Report. This was an increase of 117,400 passengers, or 2.9%, compared with 2024.

    State-owned carriers accounted for 99.9% of all air passenger transport, while private companies made up the remaining 0.1%.

    By contrast, air cargo volumes declined during the year. Freight transported by air fell by 27,600 tons, or 6.6%, to 391,200 tons.

    Overall, freight moved by companies operating in Azerbaijan's transport sector totaled 243.2 million tons in 2025, with air transport accounting for just 0.2% of the total.

    passenger transportation air transport freight
    Azərbaycanda hava nəqliyyatı ilə sərnişindaşıma 3 % artıb
    В Азербайджане пассажироперевозки воздушным транспортом увеличились на 3%

    Latest News

    18:44

    Portugal heads to presidential runoff between socialist, far-right candidates

    Other countries
    18:25
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Chinese companies discuss joint aluminum production

    Industry
    18:09

    Marine cargo traffic in Azerbaijan up over 5%

    Infrastructure
    17:56
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss current cooperation and prospects

    Business
    17:51
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, WB discuss prospects of partnership in agriculture

    Finance
    17:43

    Russia's liquefied gas to be delivered to Armenia via Azerbaijan in coming days

    Region
    17:33

    Death confirmed of two toddlers in illegal daycare facility in Jerusalem

    Other countries
    17:26

    Azerbaijan's embassy in France marks January 20 anniversary

    Foreign policy
    17:18

    Air passenger traffic in Azerbaijan rises by 3%

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed