Air passenger traffic in Azerbaijan rises by 3%
Infrastructure
- 19 January, 2026
- 17:18
A total of 4.16 million passengers were carried by air last year in Azerbaijan, the State Statistics Committee said, as cited by Report. This was an increase of 117,400 passengers, or 2.9%, compared with 2024.
State-owned carriers accounted for 99.9% of all air passenger transport, while private companies made up the remaining 0.1%.
By contrast, air cargo volumes declined during the year. Freight transported by air fell by 27,600 tons, or 6.6%, to 391,200 tons.
Overall, freight moved by companies operating in Azerbaijan's transport sector totaled 243.2 million tons in 2025, with air transport accounting for just 0.2% of the total.
Latest News
18:44
Portugal heads to presidential runoff between socialist, far-right candidatesOther countries
18:25
Photo
Azerbaijan, Chinese companies discuss joint aluminum productionIndustry
18:09
Marine cargo traffic in Azerbaijan up over 5%Infrastructure
17:56
Photo
Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss current cooperation and prospectsBusiness
17:51
Photo
Azerbaijan, WB discuss prospects of partnership in agricultureFinance
17:43
Russia's liquefied gas to be delivered to Armenia via Azerbaijan in coming daysRegion
17:33
Death confirmed of two toddlers in illegal daycare facility in JerusalemOther countries
17:26
Azerbaijan's embassy in France marks January 20 anniversaryForeign policy
17:18