Air passenger traffic in Azerbaijan rises by 3%

A total of 4.16 million passengers were carried by air last year in Azerbaijan, the State Statistics Committee said, as cited by Report. This was an increase of 117,400 passengers, or 2.9%, compared with 2024.

State-owned carriers accounted for 99.9% of all air passenger transport, while private companies made up the remaining 0.1%.

By contrast, air cargo volumes declined during the year. Freight transported by air fell by 27,600 tons, or 6.6%, to 391,200 tons.

Overall, freight moved by companies operating in Azerbaijan's transport sector totaled 243.2 million tons in 2025, with air transport accounting for just 0.2% of the total.