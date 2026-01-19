Russia's liquefied gas to be delivered to Armenia via Azerbaijan in coming days

In the near future, liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia will be supplied to Armenia via the territory of Azerbaijan, according to Armenian media, quoted by Report.

"At present, Armenia is facing difficulties with the import of liquefied gas, as we import it from two main countries: Iran and Russia. Certain problems have arisen in Iran due to well-known circumstances, while the problems on the Russian route are related to Upper Lars. The issue will be resolved very soon, as the import of liquefied gas to Armenia will begin by rail, and Russian liquefied gas will very soon be delivered to Armenia through the territory of Azerbaijan. An option to resolve the problem by transporting liquefied gas from Russia to Armenia by rail is being discussed," NEWS.am quoted the spokesperson for Armenia"s Ministry of Economy, Lilit Shaboyan, as saying.

Asked when supplies via Azerbaijan would begin, she replied, "Soon," without specifying a date.

Media reports say that in recent days the price of liquefied gas in Armenia has increased, and a shortage of gas has been observed on the market.