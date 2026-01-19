Azerbaijan's embassy in France marks January 20 anniversary
- 19 January, 2026
- 17:26
Azerbaijan's Embassy in France has visited the grave of Alimardan bey Topchubashov on the occasion of the 36th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, Report informs.
According to a post shared on the embassy's account on X, the visit was carried out jointly with Azerbaijan's Permanent Representation to UNESCO and representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora.
As part of the commemoration, participants gathered at the graves of Alimardan bey Topchubashov and Jeyhun Hajibayli at the Saint-Cloud cemetery, where they honored their memory and paid tribute to the cherished memory of the martyrs.
À l'occasion du 36e anniversaire de la tragédie du 20 janvier, @AzAmbassadeFr, @AzDelUnesco et la diaspora azerbaïdjanaise se sont recueillis devant les tombes d'Alimardan bey Toptchoubachov et Jeyhoun Hadjibeyli au cimetière de Saint Cloud et ont rendu hommage à la mémoire des… pic.twitter.com/4oVoltfVSN— Azerbaïdjan en France (@AzAmbassadeFr) January 19, 2026