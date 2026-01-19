Azerbaijan's embassy in France marks January 20 anniversary

Azerbaijan's Embassy in France has visited the grave of Alimardan bey Topchubashov on the occasion of the 36th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, Report informs.

According to a post shared on the embassy's account on X, the visit was carried out jointly with Azerbaijan's Permanent Representation to UNESCO and representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora.

As part of the commemoration, participants gathered at the graves of Alimardan bey Topchubashov and Jeyhun Hajibayli at the Saint-Cloud cemetery, where they honored their memory and paid tribute to the cherished memory of the martyrs.