Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January

    Azerbaijan's embassy in France marks January 20 anniversary

    Foreign policy
    • 19 January, 2026
    • 17:26
    Azerbaijan's embassy in France marks January 20 anniversary

    Azerbaijan's Embassy in France has visited the grave of Alimardan bey Topchubashov on the occasion of the 36th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, Report informs.

    According to a post shared on the embassy's account on X, the visit was carried out jointly with Azerbaijan's Permanent Representation to UNESCO and representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora.

    As part of the commemoration, participants gathered at the graves of Alimardan bey Topchubashov and Jeyhun Hajibayli at the Saint-Cloud cemetery, where they honored their memory and paid tribute to the cherished memory of the martyrs.

    Azerbaijan's Embassy in France Black January Azerbaijan's Permanent Representation to UNESCO Azerbaijani Diaspora Alimardan bey Topchubashov
    Azərbaycanın Fransadakı səfirliyi 20 Yanvar faciəsinin ildönümü münasibətilə Topçubaşovun məzarını ziyarət edib
    Коллектив посольства Азербайджана во Франции посетил могилу Топчубашева в Париже

    Latest News

    18:44

    Portugal heads to presidential runoff between socialist, far-right candidates

    Other countries
    18:25
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Chinese companies discuss joint aluminum production

    Industry
    18:09

    Marine cargo traffic in Azerbaijan up over 5%

    Infrastructure
    17:56
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss current cooperation and prospects

    Business
    17:51
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, WB discuss prospects of partnership in agriculture

    Finance
    17:43

    Russia's liquefied gas to be delivered to Armenia via Azerbaijan in coming days

    Region
    17:33

    Death confirmed of two toddlers in illegal daycare facility in Jerusalem

    Other countries
    17:26

    Azerbaijan's embassy in France marks January 20 anniversary

    Foreign policy
    17:18

    Air passenger traffic in Azerbaijan rises by 3%

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed