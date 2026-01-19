Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Death confirmed of two toddlers in illegal daycare facility in Jerusalem

    19 January, 2026
    17:33
    Death confirmed of two toddlers in illegal daycare facility in Jerusalem

    The death of two infants in an unusual incident at an illegal daycare facility in Jerusalem has been confirmed, Report informs via Ynet.

    Some 53 additional infants and toddlers suffered in the incident, after a chemical substance was apparently released from a heating device in a private kindergarten in Jerusalem.

    Fire and Rescue Services stated that the suspicion of a hazardous materials incident at the kindergarten has been ruled out.

    Police detained three caregivers for questioning from the illegal kindergarten complex in the Romema neighborhood of Jerusalem, where two infants died and 53 others were injured.

    The National Council for the Child responded to the incident: "We are deeply shocked by the deaths of two toddlers at the kindergarten in Jerusalem. The police and Ministry of Education must immediately investigate not only severe negligence, but also the operating license issue of the kindergarten. Operating early childhood facilities without licensing, supervision, and mandatory standards is nothing less than endangering lives."

    В детсаду в Иерусалиме погибли двое младенцев, еще 53 ребенка госпитализированы

