Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ "The creation of "Greater Europe from Vladivostok to Lisbon" is impossible without solving the conflict in Ukraine," German Chancellor Angela Merkel stated, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

"The conditions and the basis for it (creating "Greater Europe) are to overcome the crisis in Ukraine in compliance with international law," Merkel said during his speech at the Munich Security Conference.