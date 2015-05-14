Members of UN Security Council call Ban Ki-moon to convene a conference on Yemen

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ The members of the Security Council of the United Nations (UN) urged all Yemeni parties not to violate the temporary ceasefire for humanitarian purposes and without any preconditions, to the negotiating table under the auspices of the UN. They called on the UN Secretary-General to seek the resumption of the peace process of political transition in the country and instructed him to convene a conference on Yemen. Report informs, the statement made by the UN Security Council says.

The members of the Security Council expressed deep concern that the provisions of the resolution on Yemen are not respected, and demanded that the Yemeni parties fulfill the requirements contained in this document.

The Council welcomed the appointment of Ismail Weled Sheikh Ahmed as a Special Representative on Yemen. Members of the Council reiterated their full support for UN activities in the country.

The Security Council members urged the Secretary-General to convene a conference on Yemen for a political settlement of the situation in the country, in accordance with the initiative of the Gulf Cooperation Council and the mechanism of its implementation, the final document of the Conference on National Dialogue and the relevant resolutions of the Security Council.

Council members reiterated that the political process should lead Yemenis themselves and called on the parties to the conflict in Yemen to comply with the requirements of international humanitarian law.