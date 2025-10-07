Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States
    Medical helicopter crashes on Sacramento highway, leaving 3 in critical condition

    • 07 October, 2025
    • 08:55
    Medical helicopter crashes on Sacramento highway, leaving 3 in critical condition

    Three people are in critical condition after a medical helicopter crashed on a Sacramento highway in the US on Monday evening, according to fire officials, Report informs.

    The three injured were on board the helicopter before it went down on eastbound Highway 50 near 59th Street, the Sacramento Fire Department told CNN.

    FAA records show the helicopter was registered to REACH Air Medical Services. There was no patient on board, but a pilot, nurse and paramedic were on board, CNN affiliate KCRA noted citing the fire department.

    According to flight tracking site Flightradar24, the helicopter had taken off from University of California Davis Medical Center in Sacramento and was heading north moments before the crash.

    ABŞ-də helikopter qəzaya uğrayıb, xəsarət alanlar var
    В Сакраменто в США вертолет санавиации упал на шоссе, есть пострадавшие

