Media: Trump to arrive in Middle East on Sunday to announce Gaza ceasefire

US President Donald Trump will arrive in the Middle East on Sunday to personally oversee the implementation of the agreements between Israel and Hamas, reached in accordance with his peace plan, Report informs referring to the Egyptian newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, which presented a detailed schedule for the implementation of the Gaza agreement reached on October 9 morning.

Sources did not disclose the specific country Trump will visit. However, it is known that on Sunday, Trump will oversee the implementation of the agreements and officially declare an end to the war in Gaza.

According to the newspaper's source, the Israeli government is expected to ratify the document this afternoon, after which a list of hostages to be released by Hamas and a map of the first phase of Israeli troop withdrawal from Gaza will be published.

The actual withdrawal of troops from populated areas will begin as early as Thursday evening and continue through Saturday.

A prisoner exchange will begin on Monday under the supervision of Egypt, Türkiye, Qatar, and the US. Israel will release Palestinian prisoners and hand over the bodies of dozens of Hamas militants, including members of elite units.

It is also noted that Israel will release over 2,000 Palestinian prisoners in the first phase, including 250 serving life sentences. Hamas, in turn, will hand over 20 live Israeli hostages in one batch, with subsequent stages of the exchange to be conducted in parallel with the gradual withdrawal of its forces from the Strip.

Furthermore, the agreement provides for the immediate opening of five crossings into Gaza for humanitarian and emergency aid and the expansion of the zone from which Israel will withdraw its troops. These amendments, according to sources, were a key demand of the Palestinian delegation.

Following the agreement's implementation, displaced residents of the southern Gaza Strip will be able to return to Gaza City and the northern part of the enclave. Access will also be fully opened for humanitarian convoys – approximately 400 trucks carrying aid are expected to arrive daily in the first few days, with this volume subsequently increasing to 600 or more.