Media: President of Cameroon plans to rule until age 100
Other countries
- 12 October, 2025
- 12:33
At 92 years old, Paul Biya is running for an eighth term in Cameroon's upcoming presidential election.
According to Report, citing The Guardian, Biya-who has been in power since 1982-continues to reject calls for resignation, although he rarely appears in public.
"Our candidate is in excellent shape… and he is capable of continuing what he started," said Labor Minister and Secretary General of the ruling party, Grégoire Owona, in an interview with French radio RFI.
If re-elected, Biya could remain president until nearly the age of 100.
