Media: Italy preparing 12th aid package for Ukraine

Italy is preparing its 12th military aid package for Ukraine, focused primarily on ammunition and missiles for SAMP/T air defense systems.

According to Report, citing Bloomberg sources, the package could be finalized by the end of the year, depending on parliamentary procedures.

Italy has already delivered two SAMP/T air defense batteries to Kyiv.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni"s government has previously sent 11 aid packages, with a total value estimated between €2.5 billion and €3 billion.

The Italian government is also considering activating a national mechanism to lift restrictions on defense spending once the excessive deficit procedure is completed. Both mechanisms are provided for under EU fiscal rules and would allow for an increase in defense funding.