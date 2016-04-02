'Mass grave' found in recaptured Syrian city Palmyra

Baku. 2 Aprel. REPORT.AZ/ Syrian troops have found a mass grave containing about 40 bodies in the city of Palmyra following its recapture from the Islamic State (IS) group, Report informs citing the BBC.

The grave containing the bodies of men, women and children was uncovered on the north-eastern edge of the city.

Some had been beheaded while others had been shot, a military source told AFP.

He said they were officers, soldiers, members of pro-regime militia and their relatives.

Twenty-four of the victims were civilians, including three children, the source added.

The bodies have been transferred to a military hospital in the provincial capital Homs. Some have reportedly been identified.