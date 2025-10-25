Magnitude 6.3 quake strikes Russia's Kamchatka region

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    A 6.3-magnitude earthquake has occurred in Russia's Kamchatka Territory, and the Kamchatka branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

    The quake was recorded 373 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, with the epicenter located at a depth of 22.2 kilometers.

    Kamçatkada 6,3 maqnitudalı zəlzələ baş verib
    На Камчатке произошло землетрясение магнитудой 6,3

