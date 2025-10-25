Magnitude 6.3 quake strikes Russia's Kamchatka region
Other countries
- 25 October, 2025
- 16:39
A 6.3-magnitude earthquake has occurred in Russia's Kamchatka Territory, and the Kamchatka branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences.
The quake was recorded 373 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, with the epicenter located at a depth of 22.2 kilometers.
Latest News
17:04
US State Department officials to visit Kazakhstan, UzbekistanRegion
16:55
Olive Festival to be held in Baku's IcherisheherCultural policy
16:39
Magnitude 6.3 quake strikes Russia's Kamchatka regionOther countries
16:31
Lithuania resumes traffic through Šalčininkai border crossingOther countries
16:28
Farid Shafiyev: Azerbaijan strengthened its image as reliable partnerForeign policy
16:18
US could hit Russia with more sanctions to end Ukraine warOther countries
16:04
Azerbaijan imports 42,303 tons of rice in nine monthsBusiness
15:54
Thai PM to sign Cambodia ceasefire deal, skips summits over royal deathOther countries
15:41