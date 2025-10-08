Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes off coast of Vanuatu

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake has been recorded off the coast of Vanuatu, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), Report informs via TASS.

The epicenter was located 233 km northwest of the city of Port Vila, which has a population of approximately 35,900 people. The hypocenter was at a depth of 35 km.

No information about casualties or damage has been received. No tsunami threat was declared.