Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World

    Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes off coast of Vanuatu

    Other countries
    • 08 October, 2025
    • 09:26
    Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes off coast of Vanuatu

    A magnitude 5.7 earthquake has been recorded off the coast of Vanuatu, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), Report informs via TASS.

    The epicenter was located 233 km northwest of the city of Port Vila, which has a population of approximately 35,900 people. The hypocenter was at a depth of 35 km.

    No information about casualties or damage has been received. No tsunami threat was declared.

    earthqauke Vanuatu
    Vanuatu sahillərində 5,7 maqnitudada zəlzələ olub
    У берегов Вануату произошло землетрясение магнитудой 5,7

    Latest News

    10:57

    Qatar expects from Israel written guarantees for peace in Gaza

    Other countries
    10:54

    Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia discuss boosting agri-exports

    Health
    10:53

    Number of Azerbaijanis marrying foreign nationals revealed

    Domestic policy
    10:53

    Eleven Pakistan paramilitary troops killed in ambush near Afgan border

    Other countries
    10:47

    Transport minister: Czech Republic closely monitoring development of Zangazur Corridor - INTERVIEW

    Infrastructure
    10:16

    Iran's foreign ministry summons European ambassadors

    Region
    10:09

    Azerbaijani oil price dips below $70

    Energy
    09:52

    South Korean ambassador participates in seminar on peace process in South Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    09:46

    ANAMA to establish mobile base in Hadrut

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed