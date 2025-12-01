Maduro tells US officials ready to resign in 18 months

During informal talks with US representatives, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro indicated his readiness to step down in 18 months, CNN noted, citing a source, Report informs.

Maduro's administration reached out to representatives of US President Donald Trump in an effort to establish dialogue between the two countries.

CNN noted that some US officials found the proposed delayed resignation acceptable as a potential solution to the conflict between Caracas and Washington.

However, the White House ultimately insisted that the Venezuelan president step down immediately.