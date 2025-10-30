Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Emmanuel Macron is now France's least-popular president in the past 50 years, according to a new poll published Thursday, Report informs via POLITICO.

    The Verian Group survey, which polled 1,000 people and was published in the conservative daily Le Figaro, shows Macron"s approval rating at a staggering 11 percent - tying the lowest figure ever recorded by the firm. The previous record-holder was Macron's direct predecessor and former boss, François Hollande, who hit 11 percent in late 2016, shortly before announcing that he would not seek a second presidential term.

    By Verian's measure, Macron and Hollande now share the crown of France's least popular president since the early 1970s, when the pollster and its predecessors began conducting this monthly survey for Le Figaro.

    Other polling institutes have reached similar conclusions about Macron's slump following his unpopular decision to raise the retirement age and the months of political deadlock triggered by his decision to dissolve parliament following a far-right triumph in the 2024 European election.

    KİV: Makronun reytinqi rekord dərəcədə aşağı düşüb
    СМИ: Рейтинг Макрона упал до рекордно низкого уровня

